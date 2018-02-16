‘Black Panther’ Projected for $200M Opening Weekend

No sooner than we publish a report about Black Panther‘s box office dominance overseas, comes this latest update about just how hard Marvel’s latest film is about to crush it at the domestic box office!

Deadline reports that Black Panther is now projected for a $200 – 205M opening over the Friday-through-Monday window, with $175 expected from the weekend box office haul. This comes after Black Panther pulled an impressive $25.2M from its Thursday night showings, with a whopping $72M expected from opening day (Fri).

Black Panther is expected to crush the competition, as Fifty Shades Freed is expected to haul in just $15 – 20M in its second weekend, with little else in the way in terms of competition. For Marvel Studios this is another big win; Black Panther is expected to beat Iron Man 3‘s three-day opening total ($174M), coming in just behind Captain America: Civil War ($179M).

This continues to be a game-changing release from Marvel, as Black Panther is quickly crushing every prior expectation (or lack thereof) for how a major blockbuster with a nearly all-black cast can perform on the international scale. It’s good to see that enthusiasm will start at home, first and foremost.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.