‘Black Panther’ Crosses $700 Million At Worldwide Box Office

After just two weeks at the box office, Black Panther has become one of the top ten grossing Marvel Studios movies worldwide.

After two weeks at the international box office, Black Panther has earned $304 million from overseas markets. Combined with the film’s $400 million domestic total, Black Panther has earned $704 million worldwide, surpassing Ant-Man and Doctor Strange to become Marvel Studios’ tenth-highest grossing movie ever.

The United Kingdom is Black Panther‘s most successful market. The film has grossed $41.2 million there alone. South Korea is its next highest-grossing market with $36 million so far.

Black Panther opened in Russia this weekend, but only in IMAX. The film earned $2.6 million, which puts it on par with Thor: Ragnarok in the region. The film opens wide in that market later this week.

Black Panther also opened in Vietnam, earning $2.5 million, which is the fifth-highest opening ever in the region.

Black Panther still has some major markets left to open. The film arrives in Japan on March 1st and in China on March 9th.

Black Panther is projected to earn $108 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, which would be the second-highest second weekend gross in box office history. The film is the fastest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to hit $400 million domestic.

That $400 million domestic total means that in just two weeks the film has outgrossed the domestic lifetime totals all three of the movies that Marvel Studios put out last year. That includes the $389 million made by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, the $334 million made by Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the $314.8 million made by Thor: Ragnarok.

Black Panther also saw a smaller dip than most Marvel movies do between its first and second weekend, falling only 46 percent from its $201 million opening frame. Most Marvel films drop about 53 percent from their first to their second weekend, but Black Panther comes closer to Marvel’s The Avengers, which only dropped 45 percent between its first two weekends.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.