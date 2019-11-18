Disney+: Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Says He Doesn’t Want to Do a TV Show

Chadwick Boseman has enough on his plate at the moment, he won’t entertain participating in a television series — apparently even if it’s on Disney+. While promoting his latest flick 21 Bridges, which opens in theaters this weekend, the Black Panther star admitted a television role isn’t in his immediate plans. That’s a stark contrast to fellow MCU stars like Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian Stan — all of which have signed on to reprise their big-screen roles for Disney+.

“I wouldn’t because I don’t want to do a TV show,” Boseman told MTV International. “I wouldn’t choose one so I can’t answer that. Like, I have a whole list of things that I’m excited about and so, none of those are franchises.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the same interview, Boseman revealed he thinks filmmaker Ryan Coogler plans to keep the massive Wakandan world in place for the Black Panther sequel. “I think, you know, hopefully we can maintain the foundation that we sort of set and build upon it and expand it and explore it. That’s what I hope, but I think first you have to maintain the foundation. We built a culture and a world, so you have to make sure that you keep that in place,” the star said.

Previously, Coogler went on record admitting there was definitely a certain pressure in place for the sequel after Black Panther became a smash box office hit. “I think the pressure is kind of always going to be there,” Coogler told IndieWire. “I’ve had a chance to make three feature films, each one of them had its own very specific type of pressure. In the process of it, it feels insurmountable each time.”

He added, “When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself. So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

Black Panther 2 opens May 6, 2022.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Which Marvel movie are you looking forward to most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!