‘Black Panther’ Costume Designer Lip-Syncs With Her Oscar in New Video

Ruth E. Carter is having a great 2019 and she’s not afraid to celebrate. The costume designer recently won an Academy Award for her work on Black Panther, and now she is spreading some joy in honor of Women’s History Month. The creative posted a video of herself lip-syncing to Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls),” and is encouraging others to do the same with their favorite lady jams. The best part? She used her brand new Oscar as the microphone. She also included a second video in which she chose other women to share in the fun.

“Hey, y’all, let’s have some fun for the rest of Women’s History Month and show the world when women unite anything is possible. I nominate Halle Barry, Gabrielle Union, Angela Bassett, Tasha Smith, Lupita Nyong’o, and June Ambrose to upload a video dancing or singing to your favorite women’s empowerment song and nominate or tag three women who inspire you to keep it going,” Carter said.

“Ladies! Let’s have some fun for the rest of #WomensHistoryMonth and show the world when women unite anything is possible,” Carter wrote on Instagram. “I nominate @halleberry @gabunion @im.angelabassett @tasha4realsmith @lupitanyongo and @juneambrose to upload a video dancing and/or lip syncing to your favorite Women’s Empowerment Song. Use this same caption and nominate three women who inspire you to keep it going. #WomenDancingTogether for #WomensHistoryMonth.”

She’s having so much fun! Who wouldn’t want to partake in this?

Some of the tagged women replied, eager to jump in on the fun.

“Oh wow. Ruth you gone make me bring out Oscar!!! Okay challenge accepted,” Berry wrote.

“Challenge accepted!!!! Lemme start stretching these hips!!!,” Union added.

“Awe stuff!!!!!! Yesssss we run the world!!!!! My video and nominees are coming soon!!!! Love you Ruthie!!! You inspire me deeply,” Smith wrote.

“It’s on @realruthecarter challenges accepted! I need a flash mob,” Ambrose replied.

Now we wait and see what the other ladies have in store! We’re especially curious to see how Berry incorporates her Academy Award.

She may be living large with her big award, but that’s not slowing Carter down anytime soon. Her work can be seen next in Dolemite Is My Name, a new film from Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) starring Eddie Murphy, Keegan-Michael Key, and Wesley Snipes.

In addition to Best Costume Design, Black Panther also took home the Oscars for Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson) and Best Production Design (Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart). The film also won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Grammy Awards for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Ludwig Göransson) and Best Rap Performance for “Kings Dead” (Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake). It also has the most NAACP Image Award nominations this year, coming out with 16 nods.

Black Panther is currently streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th. Captain Marvel is currently playing in theaters everywhere.

