Ranking Wolverine’s First 10 Villains By Power

Wolverine has become one of the most beloved superheroes of the modern era, growing from the mouthiest X-Man to a beloved character who was the first Marvel hero to join all three major teams: the X-Men, the Avengers, and the Fantastic Four. He was the first successful solo star created by the merry mutants, and has since developed his own rogues gallery of enemies. He’s been in some of the most brutal battles in the history of the House of Ideas, and has been able to defeat enemies who should have creamed him. Logan isn’t exactly the most powerful mutant out there, but he’s been able to take on foes much greater than him and survived.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wolverine battles enemies from across the Marvel Universe, but not all of them would be considered his enemies. However, some of them have joined that number along with villains that first appeared in Logan’s own comics. These ten Wolverine villains are his most powerful first villains, ranked by how potent they are.

10) Doctor Cornelius

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“Weapon X” is one of the greatest Wolverine stories, and it introduced readers to one of the most important villains in Wolverine’s life. Abraham Cornelius was one of the heads of the Weapon X program, and was in charge of transforming Logan into the bestial killing machine he’s become. He survived the mutant’s escape from Weapon X, returning a few times over the years, and is responsible for Logan’s death (although he didn’t survive long after that). He’s just a normal human, albeit an intelligent one, but he’s no less dangerous for having no powers.

9) Lady Deathstrike

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Lady Deathstrike’s father created the adamantium bonding process, and she’s spent years going after Wolverine because of it. In order to even up the odds, she’s been transformed with cybernetic technology. She has superhuman physical capabilities, razor sharp finger claws, and enhanced durability. She’s a tough enemy, and a skilled fighter, but her power level is pretty standard in the Marvel Universe. She’s taken on some of Marvel’s best and done pretty well for herself in her battles despite her lower power level.

8) Mystique

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mystique is a legendary villain, battling against the X-Men (and on their side) many times over the years. She was one of the major villains of the Claremont era, and over the years, she’s become one of the X-villains who has become a Wolverine foe, thanks to both of them being extremely long-lived mutants who have clashed numerous times over the decades. Her shapechanging powers are quite impressive, allowing her to transform into anybody, and giving her a powerful healing factor. She’s not a powerhouse, but she more than gets the job done.

7) Bloodscream

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Bloodscream first appeared in the early days of Wolverine (Vol. 2). He’s a vampire who has been alive for centuries, with the requisite powers of the blood-drinking undead. However, he never wanted to be a vampire and learned that the only way to become human again is to drink the blood of another immortal. This eventually put him on Wolverine’s tail, and the two have had numerous battles over the years (Bloodscream is usually accompanied by the super strong Roughhouse, who just missed the list). He’s at mid-level compared to more powerful vampires like Dracula, but that’s still an impressive level of power.

6) Sabretooth

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sabretooth is Wolverine’s greatest villain. Logan and Victor Creed have been battling each other for years, and the villain has proven just how formidable his powers are. The wild mutant has Spider-Man-level superhuman strength, razor-sharp claws and teeth, super agility, super senses, and a powerful healing factor. He’s been able to beat Wolverine for years — back in the day, he won most battles against Logan, making their fights scary for readers — and has been able to take on numerous potent heroes. Sabretooth isn’t a world-beating villain, but he’s got it where it counts.

5) Cyber

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cyber is one of Wolverine’s most dangerous villains, and is much more powerful than he gets credit for being. He has super strength and his body has numerous adamantium parts to increase his durability, making him the perfect enemy for Logan. He has a lower-level healing factor and retractable claws, which he uses to inject hallucinogens into his enemies. What makes him so powerful is that he’s also a telepath, using his mental powers to make the hallucinations worse, along with things like mind reading and the ability to track people. He’s been able to send his mind into other bodies, cheating death, and that puts him over a lot of Wolverine villains when it comes to power level.

4) Omega Red

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Omega Red proved just how powerful he was in his opening story. The Soviet supersoldier, along with some Hand assassins supplied by Matsuo Tsurayaba, was able to use his powers to take down the whole Blue Team. His “death factor” is extremely potent, with only those with healing factors able to triumph over it. Basically, he drains the life energy of the people around him, using their suffering from diseases that are the basis of his powers, getting stronger the weaker they get. Add in his near-indestructible carbonadium tentacles and the various supersoldier enhancements the Soviets gave him, and Red is a team-beating villain.

3) Wendigo

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine first appeared in the middle of a fight between Hulk and Wendigo, and the monster eventually ended up becoming one of his enemies. The Wendigo isn’t one person, it’s basically any human who eats human flesh while lost in the woods (thanks to a curse from Algonquin folklore), becoming a massive monster with the power to punch it out with the Hulk. Wendigo is massively strong and durable, has sharp claws and teeth, and is inhumanly fast for something its size. It’s one of the most dangerous beasts in Marvel history and has earned its spot along with the rest of Wolverine’s most powerful villains.

2) Magneto

Image Courtesy of MArvel Comics

Magneto was the X-Men’s greatest foe, and he and Wolverine faced off numerous times over the years. There’s an argument that can be made that the mutant master of magnetism shouldn’t be considered a Wolverine villain, but they’ve been trying to specifically kill each other for ages. Neither has ever really warmed up to the other, even with Mags becoming a member of the X-Men, which makes sense since Mags tore out Logan’s adamantium skeleton. He’s one of the most powerful villains on Earth, and his powers make him someone that can kill Wolverine, which is why the ol’Canucklehead is so wary of him.

1) Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine met his most powerful foe in his first appearance. The Hulk is Marvel’s greatest monster, and while he’s ostensibly heroic, he’s always been a villain in Wolverine’s world. The two of them have had some team-ups, and were on the Avengers and Fantastic Four together, but more often than not, they meet in battle. The Jade Giant is the strongest one there is, empowered by the One Below All to be the living embodiment of entropy and destruction. He’s probably the most powerful human being in the universe, and he’s always getting more powerful, easily making him Wolverine’s most powerful foe.

What do you think? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!