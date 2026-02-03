Scarlet Witch’s 7 Strongest Enemies in Marvel Comics, Ranked

The Scarlet Witch has taken her place as the Sorceress Supreme of the Marvel Universe, which is a controversial decision at best. This is because the Vishanti did not choose her, but she accepted the role when the Eye of Agamoto and Cloak of Levitation sought out and chose Wanda after Doctor Doom fell from his place of power in One World Under Doom. This has led to the Vishanti targeting Wanda to get the power back in the hands of their chosen one, and they sent one of her greatest foes after her to do so. It is a new era for the Scarlet Witch.

While her role as the Sorceress Supreme in Marvel Comics will likely bring some new powerful enemies, here is a look at Scarlet Witch’s most dangerous villains to date in Marvel Comics.

7) The High Evolutionary

While the Scarlet Witch debuted in Marvel Comics as a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and was eventually referred to as Magneto’s daughter. However, that was untrue, as she and her brother, Quicksilver, were actually orphans who were enhanced by the High Evolutionary at Mount Wundagore, where he then disguised them as mutants. This was discovered in Uncanny Avengers Vol. 2 #4 in 2015, and this made him not only their creator, but also a new sworn enemy for the twins. He is very powerful, but on his own, he is no match for the Scarlet Witch.

6) Immortus

Immortus is a version of Kang, and while it was Kang who started out as a major Scarlet Witch villain, it turned out to be Immortus who was the most dangerous. This was sad since Immortus was also the man who presided over the wedding of Scarlet Witch and Vision. This was discovered years after the wedding, in Avengers West Coast #60 in 1990, when Wanda turned evil again, and this time learned that Immortus was responsible for all the bad things that had happened to lead to this point. He wanted to create a timeless empire, and it took Agatha Harkness to work with Wanda to convince her to give up the powers he gave her and beat the time traveler once and for all.

5) Agatha Harkness

Agatha Harkness is Scarlet Witch’s longest-running nemesis, although they have been allies as much as they have been enemies. Not only that, but the Vishanti have Agatha going after Wanda once again to strip her of the Sorceress Supreme role. Agatha was one of the key witches who helped train Wanda and served as her mentor. However, she has also been the victim of Wanda at her worst, when Wanda killed her during Avengers Disassembled. While Wanda is more powerful, Agatha has been around a lot longer and has much more experience.

4) Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom did one of the worst things in history to Wanda Maximoff. After she was defeated following Avengers: Disassembled and House of M, he took her while she was at her lowest and made her believe she was in love with him, manipulating her into agreeing to marry him. Wanda had no memories of her life before this, and Doom was using her amnesia to force her into the situation just to increase his own powers. Luckily, this was when Wanda’s twin sons, Billy and Tommy, set out to find her, and the Young Avengers helped rescue her and revert Wanda back to normal. When Wanda took the Sorceress Supreme title after Doctor Doom surrendered his role as Sorcerer Supreme upon his death, it was fitting.

3) Magneto

Magneto looks at both Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver as his children, even though it was proven that he was not their father at all. However, this fact has also made him an enemy to Wanda, who believes that he has manipulated her and her brother for years to his own ends. There was even a point before Wanda learned the truth that she tried to murder her father by cursing anyone related to her to die, only to see Magneto stand unharmed while Quicksilver died. Magneto is an Omega-level mutant who knows Wanda better than almost anyone, making him one of Wanda’s most powerful enemies when they battle.

2) Mephisto

Now that Scarlet Witch is the Sorceress Supreme, it will be interesting to see how she deals with Mephisto when they eventually face off. Doctor Strange had mostly worked out a way to coexist with Mephisto as long as the demon stayed in his own realm. However, Wanda has a terrible history with Mephisto, not the least of which is that he was responsible for taking the twins she magically created away from her, which forced Agatha Harkness to remove them from Wanda’s memories. This was the worst thing that ever happened to the Scarlet Witch, making Mephisto easily one of her most hated enemies.

1) Chthon

Chthon is part of the new Sorceress Supreme storyline because Wanda offered him his own realm, which he could do with as he pleased, as long as he offered her wisdom when she needed it. However, before this, Chthon was the reason that Wanda turned evil several times over her lifetime, and why she has found her powers so difficult to control. Chthon is an elder god and the demon-lord of chaos, which is the magic that Wanda utilizes. There is no villain who has had more control over Wanda than Chthon, and no being more powerful than him when it comes to Wanda’s main enemies.

