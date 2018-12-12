‘Black Panther’ and ‘Deadpool 2’ Topped ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in Google Searches in 2018

Avengers: Infinity War has had an undeniably wonderful year. The Marvel film earned over $2 billion worldwide, making it the top grossing film of 2018. However, when it comes to Google searches, it seems the general public was a little more interested in other comic book movies.

According to Google’s list of 2018 trends, Black Panther was the most searched film of the year. Incredibles 2 and Deadpool 2 came in at second and third with Infinity War standing firm in fourth place. The fifth spot went to the only non-superhero related film: John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place.

It was a big year for Marvel searches, with Google also seeing a lot of love for the late, great Stan Lee. The second most “Who…?” search was was “Who dies in Infinity War,” which… fair. There was a lot to keep track of when it came to the decimation.

While Black Panther may not have made quite as much money as Infinity War (it still made a heck of a lot, though, earning more than $1.3 billion), it definitely seems to be the fan favorite Marvel movie of the year.

In fact, not only is Black Panther the most googled movie of the year, but it made the list of the top ten United States searches of 2018, coming in at number six. It was only topped by the World Cup, Hurricane Florence, and three celebrity deaths (Mac Miller, Kate Spade, and Anthony Bourdain). Stan Lee also made the top ten, coming in at number eight in overall searches. Despite being the biggest movie of the year, Infinity War did not make the list.

Black Panther isn’t just just get fan attention. The movie, which was directed by Ryan Coogler, has gotten an unprecedented amount of love this Awards Season, which has only just begun. Earlier today, it was announced that the film had been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

In addition to its SAG nominations, Black Panther is also nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, and for Album of the Year by The Grammys.

Congrats to the entire Black Panther team for earning the love and respect of both the prestigious awards and the people of the Internet.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.