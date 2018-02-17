Here Are the Major MCU Characters That Die in ‘Black Panther’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a big place – and only getting bigger by the day. As we saw in the Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary photo, the MCU has brought together the biggest collection of major stars, ever, but not all of them are still on active duty. Some characters have been retired (or forgotten about), but many more of them have died.

Every MCU franchise has seen some major character deaths (both allies and foes), and Black Panther is no different. If you’ve already seen the film, or just don’t care about spoilers, read on below for the list of the major MCU characters that die in Black Panther.

N’Jobu

N’Jobu (Sterling K. Brown) was King T’Chaka’s brother, who served as a “War Dog” – i.e., a Wakandan spy sent out into the world to keep tabs of socio-political progress. N’Jobu became disillusioned with the plight of black people suffering all over the world, and tried to launch a plan to give Wakandan Vibranium and technology to oppressed peoples all over the globe. When T’Chaka found out, the resulting fight ended with the king using his Black Panther claws to strike down his brother.

Ulysses Klaue

Ulysses Klaue is back to his old nefarious ways after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, with a new sonic blaster to replace the arm Ultron tore off of him. Klaue and Erik Killmonger hatch a plan to steal and sell Vibranium on the black market, which leads to a massive showdown with Black Panther and his ladies, as well as CIA agent Everett Ross. After Klaue escapes custody, Killmonger wants the smuggler to lead him to Wakanda. When Klaue demurs, Killmonger finds another entry ticket: Klaue’s still-grinning corpse. R.I.P. to another iconic Marvel Comics villain.

Zuri

Wakanda’s shaman oversees the crowning ritual and the heart-shaped herb that gives Black Panther his power. Zuri’s past reveals a dark chapter, as we learn that he was really “James,” the young War Dog that worked with N’Jobu, while secretly spying on him for T’Chaka. When N’Jobu’s son Erik Killmonger comes to Wakanda seeking revenge for the death of his father, he takes his rage out on T’Challa in ritual combat. When T’Challa is in dire peril during the fight, Zuri attempts to save his young ward by confessing to Killmonger that it was he who betrayed N’Jobu. Killmonger cuts Zuri down, then and there.

Erik Killmonger

Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger has one of the more tragic storylines in the MCU. Orphaned in America by T’Chaka, Killmonger spent his life learning the secrets of his father’s homeland, and training to be one of the best spec-ops soldiers in the world. Killmonger comes home to Wakanda and stages a successful coup, but his time on the throne is short-lived. T’Challa and his loyal warriors stage a rebellion, and when The Black Panther and Golden Jaguar battle at full power, T’Challa end the fight with a fatal spearhead blow to Killmonger.

In an epic death scene, T’Challa takes Killmonger up to a cliff for a view of the Wakandan sunset, and offers to use Shuri’s technology to heal Killmonger’s wounds. Killmonger refuses: he’s rather die a free rebel than live in bondage as a prisoner.

