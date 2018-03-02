‘Black Panther’ Post-Credits Scene Almost Included More ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Setup

While Black Panther gave Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a fair amount setup for the milestone next film in the franchise, Avengers: Infinity War, those connections were not really a direct concern of the movie. The biggest connection point was no doubt the Black Panther post-credits scene, which saw the return of Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier to the MCU, after being left in cryogenic sleep after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

However, as the makers of Black Panther tell it, there was almost some bigger Infinity War setup that was going to take place in the film – specifically in how that post-credits scene played out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Black Panther EP Nate Moore, there was a lot of debate about whether or not to give Bucky/Winter Soldier a new arm in the scene, or leave it out. As he explained to Empire:

“We did discuss [giving him a new arm]. There was a version when it was in, there was a version where it was out. The truth was, he felt more human when he wasn’t whole in Winter Soldier. He could just be Bucky and that’s why i think it was important for him as a character to go, ‘not Sergeant Barnes, my name’s Bucky. I am a person, I am no longer a soldier’.”

As Moore also explained, the post-credits scene was also meant to further illustrate the return of a more human Bucky Barnes, and the deletion of “Winter Soldier,” as setup for the character’s heroic turn in Avengers: Infinity War:

“We also wanted to hint at, ‘OK he’s fixed?’ What does that mean going forward? We do have this little film called Avengers: Infinity War coming up. We wanted to have Bucky back and up and around, because he will have a role to play in that film.”

Indeed, Bucky is quickly going to once again become a very pivotal player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Depending on the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and its major “Battle of Wakanda” sequence, Bucky could be left in a place where he’s a political landmine for T’Challa’s revolutionary modern views, or a damaged soldier who is suddenly called upon to step up to the mantle of Captain America, for his (late?) friend Steve Rogers.

How do you want to see Bucky’s story continue after Black Panther? Let us know in the comments!

******

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.