‘Black Panther’ Deleted Scenes Confirmed for DVD Extras Release

As is typical for productions of this magnitude, a few scenes were cut from the theatrical version of Black Panther despite its length running over two hours.

Fans will still get a chance to watch those scenes, as the film’s editor Michael Shawver revealed to TheWrap that they will be included on the home video release.

Shawver spoke about two specific deleted scenes from Black Panther, including the powerful exchange between Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi, in which their relationship is frayed after Erik Killmonger seizes control of Wakanda. The editor called it “hands down the most painful scene to cut.”

“Toward the end, after things go bad and Killmonger [Michael B. Jordan] is in control and all that, we’re talking about, what are they going to do? What is Wakanda going to become?” said Shawver. “Those are two powerhouse actors and it was an incredible scene with so many layers to it — boyfriend and girlfriend, it was general and her advisor, all those things. That was painful.”

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore previously spoke about this same scene and how director Ryan Coogler fought for its inclusion before all parties realized it was harming the movie’s pace.

“Unfortunately, it occurred at a point in the movie where audiences just wanted to get to the resolution and so it slowed down a part of the movie and we were afraid audiences were checking out,” said Moore. “We were also afraid if we took it out we’re going to ruin this movie—’guys we’re going to ruin this movie; let’s not take it out.’ We didn’t take it out for three or four screenings and we finally took it out and I think Ryan and I were probably the last men on that beach saying don’t take it out.”

Shawver’s comments reinforce that assertion.

“At that point in the movie, it’s about two thirds through, and that’s when most movies drag. Ours was taking a while to get to that point,” Shawver said.

Another deleted scene included Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, further establishing the relationship he had with his mentor Zuri, played by Forest Whittaker. Since T’Challa’s father was already killed by this movie’s beginning, Zuri was like a surrogate.

“There’s a scene between Chadwick and Forest’s characters which sets up their relationship. It sort of lets you attach yourself to their father-son dynamic so that later on in the film … you really feel more,” Shawver said.

It makes sense that these scenes were cut from the 2-hour-and-12-minute runtime, but we’re excited to see them when the movie eventually releases on home video.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters.

