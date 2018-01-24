A Major Aspect of Black Panther History Is Changed for the Movie

Marvel Studios is changing history to bring the Dora Milaje to the big screen in Black Panther.

During a visit to the Black Panther set, executive producer Nate Moore stated that the Dora Milaje – specifically Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) – will play a large role in the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They’re a big part of the movie,” Moore said. “They’re a big part of the movie. As you guys know, Danai Gurira plays Okoye who, in our world, is the head of the Dora, and a pivotal character in the movie. Exploring how they work, their role in Wakanda and their relationship with the king is a big part of the storytelling.”

In the Marvel Comics universe, the Dora Milaje are Black Panther’s “wives-in-training.” They serve as his royal bodyguards and assistants. T’Challa insists that his betrothal to these girls be only ceremonial, something to keep the peace between the Wakandan tribes. Still, these girls were teenagers when they were introduced in the comics, an idea that has not aged well.

Moore says the Black Panther movie will keep the ass-kicking aspects of the Dora Milaje, and jettison the problematic betrothal parts.

“That was part of the original Christopher Priest run where they were all sort of betrothed which, look, we felt like wasn’t necessary to tell the story of the Dora, and in a way we all kind of rejected as being a little creepy,” Moore said. “So yeah, we will not be exploring that.”

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.17 out of 5, making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.