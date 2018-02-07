New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Reveals Wakanda Easter Eggs in Previous Marvel Movies

Black Panther is just now getting his own movie, but that doesn’t mean the character, and the country he rules, hasn’t been entrenched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since phase one. Just ask Chadwick Boseman.

In the latest international trailer for Black Panther, Boseman helps introduce fans to his regal character by explaining how Wakanda has popped up in movies that they’ve been watching for years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My character comes from a place called Wakanda,” Boseman explains in the trailer. “While that name may not be familiar to you, it’s actually connected to the Avengers universe in ways you never knew.”

The video, which you can watch above, then presents footage from 2010’s Iron Man 2. Boseman talks over a clip of Nicky Fury and Tony Stark talking in front of numerous computer screens. One of the screens features a world map, with Wakanda highlighted right in the heart of Africa.

Fast forward to Captain America: The First Avenger, a movie that came out one year later but took place during WWII. Boseman talked about the origin of Captain America’s shield which, as many fans know, is made out of Vibranium, the strongest metal in the MCU. The world’s only supply of Vibranium is found underneath of Wakanda, which makes the country the wealthiest on Earth.

Boseman then explains that the first time Wakanda is mentioned in the MCU is in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner mispronounces the name while trying to give information to the rest of the team. This movie also features the villainous Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), one of Black Panther‘s most prominent villains.

Finally, Boseman takes viwers to 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, where his character was introduced for the first time. In the film, T’Challa’s father is killed in a terrorist attack, forcing his path to cross with the other Avengers, and revealing that he will take over as king of Wakanda when he returns home.

The ending of Civil War takes viewers to Wakanda for the very first time, as T’Challa and Captain America freeze Bucky Barnes to keep him from being used as a weapon again. To this day, that lab in Wakanda is where the character remains.

Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16.