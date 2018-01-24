Extended ‘Black Panther’ Clip Reveals New Wakandan Technology

Black Panther’s sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, as been called the “smartest woman in the world” by the creators of the film, comparing her to Q from the James Bond franchise. In the newest clip from Black Panther, she proves exactly why those statements are true.

On Wednesday, just after the embargo from the Black Panther set visit was lifted, Marvel released an extended clip from the film online. While most of the clip features the same exciting car chase that was unveiled on Ellen earlier this week, the additional 20-second intro gives fans a deeper look into the life of Shuri, and explains just how valuable and intelligent she really is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip, which you can watch above, begins with T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) running down the street, calling Shuri for help. She then shows off one of her new inventions: a device that allows her to drive a car from a remote location.

A beacon on top of a nearby car glows, encasing the vehicle in a pink glow. Then, back at Shuri’s lab, a copy of the car materializes on the platform, and she gets in to drive it.

Throughout the rest of the clip, Shuri drives the car through a dangerous downtown chase, as Black Panther rides on the hood to try and catch his enemies. While the younger sister is certainly playing her part in the mission, her new technology has allowed her to so from a safe distance.

Earlier this week, Wright opened up about Shuri’s intelligence, and how she compares to James Bond’s most tech-savvy ally.

“Yeah, why not? She’s T’Challa’s Q. She’s by his side with the technology he needs. The way she helps him is really cool,” Wright said.

“I hope Shuri can help people. Maybe you’re in school right now, and super smart and super intelligent, and people may be saying, ‘You’re a geek,’ or whatever, making them feel bad. Maybe they can watch this film and be like, ‘Man! Being smart or a scientist or super great at math is not a bad thing at all.’”

Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16. For more info on the film, you can see everything we learned from a visit to the set by clicking here.