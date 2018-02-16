‘Black Panther’ Fans Dressed Up On Opening Night

Serving as a cultural phenomenon, Black Panther has encouraged people of African descent to show up to screenings in traditional African clothing and cosplay of their favorite characters.
With the film hauling in an estimated $25 million on Thursday night, theaters were packed with excited fans who came out in droves. Friends, families, and strangers all united for a trip to Wakanda, often wearing the clothes or costumes which made them feel united and spirited. Many of these folks shared their outfits on social media.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Check them out:
How the squad and I pulled up to the #BlackPanther premiere— 🇬🇭Ozzy Has Sprite🍋 (@hey__ozzy) February 16, 2018
📸Shot by @Seyi_stacks23 #GoldenTouchPhotos pic.twitter.com/WmBZjSH7uQ
It has begun #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/swz0QGSzba— ZIG (@ZigZagSwag) February 16, 2018
Had to do it one time for the culture! ✊🏾 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/3joJKkPMyR— Alvin Opiyo (@alvinOAK) February 16, 2018
Wakanda Forever #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/AAMSZta38Y— Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) February 16, 2018
homegirl was sick but this Rwandese-South African gyal was not about to go see #blackpanther in jeans, we ain’t about that 😭😂— agapé 🙇🏽♀️ (@teens_want_love) February 16, 2018
MINDBLOWING FILM. pic.twitter.com/0ungBwneCu
Some even decided to bring the drums!
People were NOT playing about #BlackPanther at all lol pic.twitter.com/7dLFS3sYje— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 16, 2018
Y’all get on my damn nerves 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/SXpAEDCgN7— So Wavy (@SimoneIsyss) February 16, 2018
WE OUT HERE #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/FW8ctMzt1Z— Thotweiler (@Studio_Iko) February 16, 2018
Hands down the best marvel movie ever created #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/tJ9mYuGNmY— Beautiful-girl (@Run_yogi) February 16, 2018
Getting excited about our #BlackPanther @_MeetTheCritics #BlackPantherLive event on @colourfulradio tonight #Live at 7pm & came across this inspirational #photograph #WakandaForever @letitiawright pic.twitter.com/XeFm8pHRw4— A Londoner’s London (@LondonersLondon) February 16, 2018
Meanwhile in Oakland on #WakandaDay @MCHammer & @MistahFAB at #BlackPanther premiere. pic.twitter.com/tS8wyHlYYX— DopeEraMagazine (@DopeEraMagazine) February 16, 2018
My parents going to see #BlackPanther 😍♥️ pic.twitter.com/4hR5iavMdQ— Ever, Greatest ♐️ (@simplyl0vely_12) February 15, 2018
If you’ve seen Black Panther, be sure to rate the latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Comicbook.com’s Movie Database by logging in and voting below! Black Panther is now playing in theaters.
Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018. Advanced tickets are on sale now wherever tickets are sold. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.