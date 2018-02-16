‘Black Panther’ Fans Dressed Up On Opening Night

Serving as a cultural phenomenon, Black Panther has encouraged people of African descent to show up to screenings in traditional African clothing and cosplay of their favorite characters.

With the film hauling in an estimated $25 million on Thursday night, theaters were packed with excited fans who came out in droves. Friends, families, and strangers all united for a trip to Wakanda, often wearing the clothes or costumes which made them feel united and spirited. Many of these folks shared their outfits on social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check them out:

Had to do it one time for the culture! ✊🏾 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/3joJKkPMyR — Alvin Opiyo (@alvinOAK) February 16, 2018

homegirl was sick but this Rwandese-South African gyal was not about to go see #blackpanther in jeans, we ain’t about that 😭😂

MINDBLOWING FILM. pic.twitter.com/0ungBwneCu — agapé 🙇🏽‍♀️ (@teens_want_love) February 16, 2018

Some even decided to bring the drums!

People were NOT playing about #BlackPanther at all lol pic.twitter.com/7dLFS3sYje — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 16, 2018

Hands down the best marvel movie ever created #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/tJ9mYuGNmY — Beautiful-girl (@Run_yogi) February 16, 2018

If you’ve seen Black Panther, be sure to rate the latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Comicbook.com’s Movie Database by logging in and voting below! Black Panther is now playing in theaters.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018. Advanced tickets are on sale now wherever tickets are sold. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.