Iron Man Funko Pop and Pin Set Is Up For Pre-Order

Last week, Funko added new Pop figure additions to their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lineup along with an exclusive comic book-inspired Avengers Iron Man Pop and Pin set. Unfortunately, the Iron Man set didn't go up for sale at launch time, but that finally changed today. At the time of writing, you can grab it here on Amazon (exclusive) for $20.99. It appears to be the beginning of a new line that will undoubtedly be painful for your wallet in the years to come.

The new Funko Pops in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lineup include Ironheart in her MK2 armor, which you can pre-order here on Amazon and here on Entertainment Earth now. You can also pick up the exclusive Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 4-pack with Nakia, Black Panther, Ironheart MK2, and Okoye here at Target (exclusive) for $47.99. Finally, there's the Ironheart SODA figure, which is a Walmart exclusive that you can grab right here. While you're at it, you might want to check out the huge collection of Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pops that launched earlier today.

Comicbook.com's review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever highlights the grief resonating in a number of the decisions made for this film. However weighty the subject matter, Wakanda Forever managed to climb out of that despair into the light. The result is a Marvel movie that will assuredly move audiences to tears with multiple moments in the film. Somehow, the creative team threaded the needle between just tributing their fallen star into a sweeping epic.

"Ryan Coogler forged ahead with his eyes on unifying those contributing to this movie," Perine wrote. "The result is a tale of faith, identity, and legacy built upon the grief of the present. Wakanda Forever floats at the top of Phase 4 by allowing its emotions to overflow in order for something new to grow in its place."

You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include: