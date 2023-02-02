Funko Fair 2023: The Complete Pre-Order Guide
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Funko Fair event for 2023 is in the books! Over the course of three days we saw an overwhelming number of Pop figures, Soda figures, and more go up for pre-order, but this guide will help you make sense of it all. Below you'll find all of the new Funko Fair 2023 Pop figure releases along with pre-order links. Note that these releases are a standard mix of commons and exclusives. That is to say, there aren't any convention exclusive stickers to collect. However, there are plenty of retailer exclusives, which will be highlighted as such on our list. You can also check in on many of the new releases via the following retailer links:
- Buy Funko Pops on Amazon
- Buy Funko Pops at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39)
- Entertainment Earth's Drop Zone
- Buy Funko Pops at Walmart
- Buy Funko Pops at Hot Topic
- Buy Funko Pops at BoxLunch
- Buy Funko Pops at Pop In a Box
- Buy Funko Pops at GameStop
Funko Fair 2023 Day 1 Releases for January 18th:
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Pre-order details are available here (Includes Exclusives)
- Captain America: Civil War Build A Scene – Black Panther – Amazon Exclusive (More details here)
- Dragon Ball Super SSGSS Goku Blue Kaioken (Glow) – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Five Nights at Freddy's – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Walmart Exclusives (Coming Soon) / Amazon
- Freddy Mercury Funko Pop and Pin (Platinum) – Hot Topic Exclusive / See at Funko
- Banksy Brandalised Funko Pop Art Covers – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Wednesday with Cello – Funko Exclusive
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Pre-order details are available here
- Sir Mix-A-Lot Mack Daddy Pop Album – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DMX – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Funko Exclusive
- Gilligan's Island – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Shazam Comic Cover – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Walmart
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Pre-order at GameStop / Walmart Exclusive
- Harry Potter – Hagrid's Hut with Case – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Funko Fair 2023 Day 2 Releases for January 25th:
- Color Compton Easy-E and Venus Williams Pops With Purpose – See at Funko
- Disney 100 – Pre-order details are available here (Includes Exclusives)
- Jack in the Box Fluffy – Fluffy Exclusive
- Captain America Civil War Series Black Widow – Figure 4 of 12 – Amazon Exclusive (More details here)
- Funko Soda – Jurassic Park, BTTF, Parks & Rec, Stranger Things, Batman 66 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Padme Amidala – FYE Exclusive
- Funko Pop Puzzles – Ted Lasso, GOTG, Jurassic Park, SpongeBob Squarepants – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- I am Groot – Pre-order details are available here
- Thor's House – Pre-order details are available here
- 60th Anniversary Thor Funko Pop and Pin – Amazon Exclusive
- One Piece – Pre-order details are available here
- TLC Oooh on the TLC Tip Funko Pop Album – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Hawkeye and Ant-Man Comic Cover – Target Exclusive
- Wolverine Comic Cover – Target Exclusive
- What If Funko Soda – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Zombie Iron Man – Walmart Exclusive
- My Hero Academia Build-A-Scene – Specialty Series Coming Soon
- Megadeth – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Funko Fair 2023 Day 3 Releases for February 1st:
- Star Wars Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary – Pre-order details are available here (Includes Exclusives)
- WWE – Pre-order the commons at Entertainment Earth / Cody Rhodes – Walmart Exclusive / Ted DiBiase (with Chase) – GameStop Exclusive / Wrestlemainia WWE Covers Mr. T and Hulk Hogan – Target Exclusive
- Freddy Funko Pop Candy – Funko Exclusive
- Wonder Woman, The Joker, and Batman Pop Candy / Care Bears – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Willow (Movie) – Pre-order details are available here
- Scarlet Witch Exclusives – Pre-order details are available here
- Cyndi Lauper – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- What We Do In the Shadows – Pre-order details can be found here (Includes Exclusives)
- Boruto Hokage Rock Minato Namikaze – Pre-order details can be found here (Exclusive)
- Black Light Jimi Hendrix Gold – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Cher – If I Could Turn Back Time – Amazon Exclusive (Diamond) / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (Common)
- Marty McFly SODA – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Stranger Things – Season 4 Dustin and Eddie vs Demobats Pop Moment – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth