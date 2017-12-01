New ‘Black Panther’ International Poster Released

Marvel Studios has released a Japanese poster for Black Panther.



The poster sees Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) in action, highlighting the film’s car chase set piece in South Korea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios took production on Black Panther to Busan Metropolitan City for a high-speed chase where the African superhero uses his superhuman speed to hunt the villainous Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), who opens fire with a wrist-mounted sonic canon as spotted in October’s theatrical trailer.

The scene will show off local landmarks including the Jagalchi Fish Market, Gwangalli beach and the Gwangan Bridge, the latter of which is featured in the trailer. The scene is reported to include 150 cars and more than 700 people.

The poster offers another look at T’Challa’s new costume, which changes up his look since his debut in Captain America: Civil War.

T’Challa and the technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda were featured prominently in the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters three months after Black Panther.

Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker, opens February 16.

Black Panther2018

Black Panther2018 Buy Tickets powered by Fandango

ComicBook Anticipated

Best-Rated Before Release #37

Anticipated Rating

4.13/5 from 1,294 users