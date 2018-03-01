‘Black Panther’: Killmonger Suit Featurette Released

Marvel’s Black Panther opens up an entire world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we never even knew was under our noses: The world of Wakanda.

The fictional African homeland of T’Challa / Black Panther has become a fascinating socio-political study in what black culture could be, if not for the evils of colonialism and slavery. That fantasy certainly took a darker and more violent tone with the story of Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who embodied (quite literally) so much of the suffering that black people outside of Wakanda went through.

In the new featurette above, you can see the costume designers of Black Panther discussing their work, as part of the movie’s promotional campaign over in Asian markets. In the video, Oscar-nominated costume designer Ruth E. Carter (Selma, Roots) breaks down the challenge of trying to create look of the new Black Panther suit tech, while also having to distinguish Killmonger’s ‘Golden Jaguar’ suit from T’Challa’s.

While the costume breakdown isn’t all that informative in and of itself, it’s now ironic to hear Carter’s almost prophetic declaration about Killmonger becoming a fan-fav part of the film. There’s no way she could’ve known that for sure at the time she filmed this promo – guess the lady just had confidence in her work! And rightly so!

We included some additional Black Panther costume promos in the reel, which highlight things like the different tribal colors and costumes created for the film, as well as the dual form and functionality of Wakandan clothing, especially with female characters like Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) in the now-famous casino sequence. Be sure to check them all out!

At the moment, Black Panther continues to earn massive bank, heading into its third weekend of release. Marvel’s black superhero debut just passed DC’s Wonder Woman at the box office, with a cumulative worldwide haul of $756 million – and counting. The cultural impact of the films is also reverberating through the zeitgeist – it’s even making people adopt more black cats! If that’s not a miracle…

