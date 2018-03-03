‘Black Panther’: “M’Baku Challenge” Meme Goes Viral

Black Panther is full of amazing characters, but there is one in particular that is stealing the show unexpectedly, and his big speech is taking over the internet.

That would be M’Baku, leader of the Jabari Tribe. The character is played by Winston Duke, and his entrance into the film is so memorable that fans have left the theater quoting it. Not only that, but they have quickly memorized his entire speech, and now they are posting videos of them reciting it as part of the #MBakuChallenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene takes place earlier on in the film, where T’Challa is officially crowned as King. Before that happens though the Jabari tribe, who live outside of Wakanda’s walls, interrupt the ceremony to challenge T’Challa’s route to the crown. This is where M’Baku shines, delivering a speech that casts doubt on the would-be King and subsequently challenging him for the right to take the throne.

The fight is also quite memorable, but it seems the speech is what people really remember. Winston Duke himself even chimed in on all the interpretations of it, saying “The #Mbaku challenge is killing me ???!! Keep them coming-O!!!. #BlackPanther”

Black Panther fans are happily obliging, and are making sure to let Marvel Studios know just how much they loved Duke’s interpretation of the classic Black Panther villain. Hopefully, that means we’ll see much more of him in the future.

Maybe all this fan love is revenge for the prank his agents pulled on him before being cast in the part. “My agents love pranking me,” Duke said. “So they called and were like, ‘You really need to sit down for this. We’ve got some bad news.’” He was crushed, saying “I went quiet, just dead quiet on the phone, and I started sobbing because it meant so much.”

They then told him he got the part, and now he’s the talk of the town.

So hit the next slide to see some of the best #MBakuChallenge videos on the internet!

@CrossI4c

We had to start with the one that pretty much kickstarted this whole thing, and that comes from @CrossI4c (Michael). This is just about perfect, and Michael’s mannerisms just seal the deal. You check out the amazing impression below.

“WAKANDA FOREVER ??‍♂️”

@WayTooLoose

Mak Ali’s interpretation is a little more intense, and he even does the chants at the beginning.

“#MBaku #WakandaForever #MBakuChallenge”

@joebdguy

Joseph Babalola has the tenor and aggressiveness down, and even sounds like Winston Duke just a bit.

I am Black Panther pic.twitter.com/XKnxdG8DiF — Joseph Babalola (@joebdguy) February 25, 2018

“I am Black Panther”

@SirrHamilton

#SirrHamilton has a very different interpretation of the scene, and while it might not be the most accurate in tone, it is certainly just as entertaining.

“Oh i know yall didnt think i wasnt gonna show out #mbakuchallenge #blackpanther #wakandaforever”

@PlanetBlerdom

@PlanetBlerdom’s is a more understated approach to the scene, but she absolutely nails some of the speech’s highlights, especially that dig at T’Challa for not being able to save his father.

“M’baku challenge let’s get it! Keep it going! #WakandaForever #Jabari #BlackpantherSOlit #Mbakuchallenge #keepitgoing”

@WhiteyNDaZone

This one gets props for having the addition of a soundtrack in spots, though it isn’t as long as some of the others.

#M’BakuChallenge#BlackPanther#HavingFun????? @Winston_Duke

@pcBjaypeez_

This is a pretty good rendition of M’Baku’s speech, but what may be more impressive is how much of it @pcBjaypeez_ delivers as he’s driving. Don’t recommend doing that of course, but worth noting.

“My brother stupid y’all the things he send me?? #Mbakustandin #Mbakuchallenge @Kahlil_Mckenzie @chadwickboseman @Winston_Duke @michaelb4jordan”

@Man_From_Afar

This is easily one of the best versions yet, and again, @Man_From_Afar lands a similar cadence.

#MBakuChallenge looking in your eyes so you know I mean it. pic.twitter.com/PRhvc5cxjv — owen Pyke (@Man_From_Afar) March 3, 2018

“MBakuChallenge looking in your eyes so you know I mean it.”

@WindleyDonald

If you’re looking for a slower and more dramatic reenactment of M’Baku’s words, look no further than @WindleyDonald.

“#MBakuChallenge #BlackPanther It’s Challenge Day!”