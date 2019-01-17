‘Black Panther’ Stars Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o Squash Dating Rumors

Ever since Black Panther came into our lives last year, many have speculated a real life romance between two of film’s stars: Michael B. Jordan (Killlmonger) and Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia). The two have an undeniable chemistry and fans have continued to wonder if there’s love in the air.

Unfortunately for the romantics out there, the two recently told Entertainment Tonight that they’re strictly pals.

“No, we’re good friends, honestly, we’ve known each other a really long time and respect each other and I love this girl to death,” Jordan explained.

“It’s flattering at the end of the day. I think it’s such a rare thing to find people you have good chemistry with and too for us to find each other as actors and get to work together, it makes the work richer that we truly enjoy each other’s company on and off screen,” Nyong’o adds.

It’s no wonder the question came up, especially after they posted this hilarious/scandalous video from the Golden Globes:

View this post on Instagram And I’m still KING 👑 😂 A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on Jan 6, 2019 at 10:04pm PST

As you can see, the clip shows Nyong’o and Jordan making out in an elevator only for Danai Gurira (Okoye) to interrupt and steal Lupita away. Of course, we all knew this was just a bit, but seeing Nyong’o and Jordan together made our shipper hearts flutter.

While the two may not be romantically involved, they’re still spending plenty of time together now that Black Panther is making an impact during Awards Season. The film was nominated for three Golden Globes and while it didn’t take home any statues, it still has more opportunities to win this season.

Kevin Feige, the movie’s producer, is up for The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures from the Producer’s Guild, which is their highest honor. Black Panther is also nominated for eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The big question is whether or not the superhero movie will be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. The nominees will be announced on January 22, 2019, and we’re all dying to know if Black Panther made the cut.

ET asked what the actors thought about the possibility of an Oscar win, and Jordan had a great response.

“I think the film itself already won in my eyes,” Jordan said. “The fact that we’re still talking about it today, the community, the culture, the energy, the representation, the box office. We did it. To get recognition from the Academy on that level is the icing on the cake. It’s the cherry on top.”

The Marvel film stars Chadwick Boseman in the titular role alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Andy Serkis.

Black Panther is currently available for home viewing. Upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.