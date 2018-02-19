‘Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Lost A Bet To Lupita Nyong’o

Two Black Panther stars made a bet which has resulted in Michael B. Jordan doing on demand push-ups for Lupita Nyong’o.

Jordan and Nyong’o, who play Erik Killmonger and Nakia in Black Panther, respectively, have not revealed what the bet was other than Jordan lost it. The actor had to pay the price when the Black Panther cast came together back stage at The View, with his first of three owed push-ups being caught on camera for the world to enjoy.

Check it out in the video in a tweet from Nyong’o below.

“Michael B. Jordan, losing with a smile,” Nyong’o wrote. “On call push-ups!!!”

The cast and crew have certainly become close through their work on the Marvel Studios film. Perhaps their chemistry is part of what lent itself to the film’s massive success, both critically and during its first weekend at the box office.

Black Panther opened to a massive $201.8 million in its first weekend at the box office, a number which inflates to $235 million when early screenings from Thursday night are included. The numbers beat massive titles like The Avengers and Jurassic World. It made easy work of the previous February-release record-holder Deadpool‘s numbers.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.