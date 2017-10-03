‘Black Panther’ Production Designer Says Film Is Inspired By ‘Blade Runner’

Many consider Blade Runner to be one of the most influential science-fiction movies of all time, with its impact being felt on plenty of films since. And now, we know Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther film will be one of them.

Hannah Beachler, who served as Black Panther‘s production designer, was asked on Twitter about the similarities between the futuristic visuals of both films. As she confirmed, the 1982 film was “definitely” an inspiration for her.

Yes, I was definitely inspired by the original Blade Runner. — Hannah Beachler (@chinchilla1970) October 3, 2017

When another fan asked what exactly Black Panther modeled after Blade Runner, Beachler went on to mention the fictional society’s various uses of technology, as well as the sheer density of its central location.

The forward thinking in the part tech played in that world and the density of the city. Texture and tone. Lots of movies inspired. Samsara. — Hannah Beachler (@chinchilla1970) October 3, 2017

Given what fans have already seen of Black Panther, those comparisons are certainly felt. The early glimpses of Wakanda have showed a dense cityscape and flying vehicles. Black Panther adds its own spin on the set up, largely thanks to the film’s afrofuturistic influences. But it sounds like portraying that sort of heightened technological evolution was a priority for Beachler.

“For me, it was always understanding that Wakanda had been there for 10,000 years and then what does it look like now?” Beachler recently told The Frame. “It was supposed to be a place that was never colonized too, so what does that look like?”

Black Panther hits theaters on February 9, 2018.