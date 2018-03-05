The Internet Is Buzzing About ‘Black Panther’ Fashion on the Oscars Red Carpet

The 2018 Oscars aired last night, and as usual, pop-culture media was obsessing over the various fashion statements, risks, and flubs that made their way onto the Academy Awards red carpet. And if the unprecedented box office success of Marvel’s Black Panther wasn’t enough, the film continued to make a mark on the fashion world, thanks to stars like Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke’s choices in outfits.

Boseman and Nyong’o go some particular spotlighting in the “Best Dressed” category for the night, as they both wore outfits that combined high-end elegance with the Afrocentric influences that are now the definition of Wakandan culture. Needless to say, the visual representation of Wakanda’s “Black Excellence” has gotten the Internet talking! Read below for a sampling of what they’re saying:

Wakandan Glam

These are the outfits worn by Black Panther‘s lineup of stars at the Oscars. While Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi) went more traditional, Boseman and Nyong’o represent their film and characters with some Vibranium-inspired fashion.

Wakanda Forever!

Chadwick Boseman on the red carpet shouting “Wakanda forever!” has already made this the best Oscars ever. — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) March 4, 2018



If the fashion wasn’t enough, Boseman drove it home with the Wakandan battle cry to let the Oscars know they were Outchere! Hey never froze.

Star Strikes

I just saw Lupita and Danai for a split second and my heart stopped.#Oscars — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 5, 2018



If you want proof of just how much Black Panther is making stars out of its cast – read the above. They’re now more than actors – they’re global rock stars!

Black Panther > Oscars

Saw Black Panther again instead of watching the Oscars… I like my decision. I have a couple tweets to tweet after seeing the winners though… — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) March 5, 2018



For some fans, there wasn’t even a debate: the multiple hours spent watching the Academy Awards was better spent re-watching Black Panther.

Black Panther & Harley Quinn

Black Panther y Harley Quinn ? #oscars pic.twitter.com/2in9929eoP — Paola Del Castillo (@paodlcastillo) March 5, 2018



The blackest superhero around took the podium alongside the chalky-whitest supervillain in the genre – and both of them together looked like a high-class, well-dressed versions of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. Back stage, Nicole Kidman added a little Aquaman regency to the mix!

Not That Time Yet

Listen , the Oscars come on tonight y’all. Please don’t be asking all night “Where is Black Panther?”…. it just came out . We will see them next year — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) March 4, 2018



In case you were triggered about this, just a small reminder: Black Panther hasn’t even been out for a month in theaters, so it will not be in contention for Oscars until next year. Wakanda Forever (until next year)!

Waknda For Oscars

Look, all I know is Black Panther better win EVERYTHING next year at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kAdR1MNQw9 — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) March 5, 2018



….And some fans are already getting their threats in line for next year.

Did you see the Black Panther influence on the Oscars red carpet fashion? What did you think about it? Let us know in the comments!

