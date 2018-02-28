‘Black Panther’ Passes ‘Wonder Woman’ At The Box Office

Marvel’s latest blockbuster just overtook the DC competition.

That would be the DCEU blockbuster Wonder Woman, which ended up with an impressive $412 million domestic total and a worldwide box office of $821 million. Black Panther just surpassed the Amazon warrior’s domestic total with $421 million and managed to do it in just 12 days (via Exhibitor Relations).

“BLACK PANTHER scored another $10M on Tuesday passing WONDER WOMEN domestically with $421M in 12 days of release. Worldwide, Marvel’s latest in now at $748M surpassing the lifetime gross of SUICIDE SQUAD.”

Now, Black Panther‘s current $748 million worldwide total does not beat Wonder Woman‘s $821 million, but it could pass it relatively soon at its current rate.

As previously mentioned, it also surpassed Suicide Squad’s worldwide total of $746 million and is close to overtaking X-Men: Days of Future Past’s $747 million. It’s not that far behind other films like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 ($755 million) and The Amazing Spider-Man ($757 million), and could very well end up in the realm of Guardians of the Galaxy ($773 million), Star Wars ($775 million), and Deadpool ($783 million).

Back on the domestic front, the movie has already overtaken several other powerhouse Marvel movies, including films like Iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War, and the original Spider-Man. Currently, the film sits at $412 million domestically, and by the end of its run it could also pass films like The Dark Knight Rises ($448 million), and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($459 million).

Black Panther currently holds an 83.28 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings, putting it at #11 all-time. It also holds a 3.87 out of 5 on the user rankings, placing it in the #20 spot.

Black Panther is in theaters now. Wonder Woman is available on Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.