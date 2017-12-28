New ‘Black Panther’ Still Released

A new photo from the upcoming Black Panther film has been released, showcasing key members of the Dora Milaje.

In the photo above from USA, The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira stands as Okoye beside Lupita Nyong’o‘s Nakia. Both are female warriors in the king protecting Dora Milaje group who will work closely with Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa throughout the film.

“She’s very passionate about her work,” Nyong’o said of Nakia. “She has to decide where her allegiance lies and what comes first.”

“It’s her job to take care of [Wakanda], and she takes that job seriously,” said Gurira, calling the location an “astoundingly cool” place. “It’s a world that is utterly plausible and tangible and yet a little larger than life at the same time.”

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

