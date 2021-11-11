Black Panther Producer Nate Moore Recalls Telling Chadwick Boseman About The Role

Marvel Studios goes to great lengths to protect its movies. By now, you’ve likely heard the stories where actors are only allowed to read scripts under supervision or the stories about the fabled of the “Marvel snipers.” When it comes to casting, the studio is even more secretive, not even bothering to tell actors or their agents what they’re auditioning for. Take Chadwick Boseman’s casting as an example. Executives from the Kevin Feige-led outfit called the actor to offer him a role, and it was only then the actor found out the extent of what he auditioned for.

“But I think it speaks to, again, our level of security because we had a similar experience with Chad on Civil War,” Black Panther producer Nate Moore said on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast Wednesday. “Because when we cast Chad on Civil War, he didn’t know what it was. We called him, he was on the press tour for Get on Up. He wasn’t aware we were making the movie…and we ask, ‘Do you want to be Black Panther?’

After Boseman agreed to play to character, he finally met with Marvel Studios executives in person, and found out just how involved T’Challa was going to be in the MCU

“He agreed to it over the phone and came into the meeting and we pitched him the character arc and he was like, ‘Oh, I thought this was like a day. I thought you wanted me for a cameo, but I’m in this movie,’” Moore added. “We’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re in this movie.’ So, a lot of times I think actors are taking on faith that we’re going to do right by them. But they, I think, more often than not assume, ‘Oh, you don’t really want me for the whole time, right?’”

The first season of Marvel’s What If…? is now streaming on Disney+, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens next November.

