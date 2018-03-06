Hillary Clinton Reviews ‘Black Panther’

In a headline that is guaranteed to never, ever, start any kind of controversy whatsoever, we now have one more voice to add to the chorus of those who have experienced Marvel’s Black Panther: Hillary Clinton! The former first lady / senator / Secretary of State / Presidential candidate apparently took some leisure time to take in the film with husband Bill Clinton, and wanted to share her thoughts over social media:

Saw Black Panther with Bill this afternoon & loved it. Beautiful film, lots of action, and a great message. Don’t miss it! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 3, 2018



If you make the mistake of venturing into the comments section of the tweet (all 6.5K of them), then you’ll see exactly what you probably thought you would: people on the right ripping into Clinton; people on the left ripping into Clinton; people on the right and left ripping into one another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s actually very little discussion in the thread of Black Panther, ironically enough, and even a percentage of that discussion is fans ripping Clinton for playing some kind of socio-political game. That latter part is relatively fair: It’s doubtful that the Clintons are longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe fans – more likely that Black Panther has become such a big pop-culture fixation that they wanted to be “in” on the conversation, like so many other couples out there who saw Black Panther as a rare Marvel movie indulgence. However, posting about it on social media definitely was a calculated move – the kind that has become a signature mark of the Clinton stigma – for better or worse. Not to be outdone, Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump had his own Black Panther thoughts on this week’s SNL.

Currently, Black Panther is on track to cross $900 million worldwide and maybe even reach the billion-dollar mark, which was previously something only the Iron Man franchise had achieved with a solo hero film – or Captain America: Civil War did by combining a solo hero franchise with a larger team “event” story. Needless to say, this is a huge achievement for Marvel Studios and the Black Panther cast and crew. Because when even Hillary is tweeting good reviews about your movie…

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3rd, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.