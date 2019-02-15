‘Black Panther’ Fans Upset Soundtrack Didn’t Win Grammy for “Album of the Year”

Black Panther earned a whopping eight nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards for its soundtrack compiled by hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar. Though it ended up winning two awards in the form of “Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media” and “Best Rap Performance,” the soundtrack fell short in the other six categories it was nominated for including “Album of the Year.”

Shortly after Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” was tapped as “Album of the Year,” Black Panther fans instantly took to social media to voice their opinions on why the soundtrack for the Ryan Coogler-helmed flick deserved to win.

Black Panther: The Album debuted at the top position on the Billboard 200 with upwards of 154,000 equivalent album units in its first week available last year. At the height of its popularity, the soundtrack had eight songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including the Grammy-nominated “All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

“All the Stars” ended up peaking at the seventh slot on the Hot 100 on the chart released March 3rd, 2018.

Black Panther is now available for streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel movies set for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

