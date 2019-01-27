‘Black Panther’ Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble

Ahead of its appearance at the Grammy and Academy Awards next month, Black Panther has at least one more piece of hardware to add to the trophy case thanks in part to tonight’s SAG Awards. Leading up to the main telecast tonight, the Screen Actors Guild has taken the chance to reveal some of the more minor roles on the red carpet via live stream.

Moments ago, Harry Shum Jr. (Shadowhunters) announced the Black Panther had won top Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture honors this year. Heading deeper into awards season, this SAG award is one of the bigger — or at least more reputable — awards the film has earned thus far. The film has also been nominated for Best Cast in a Motion Picture at tonight’s ceremony.

The Ryan Coogler-helmed flick won a handful of awards at last year’s Saturn and MTV Movie Awards. This year, it won Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards before being snubbed at the Golden Globes, despite being nominated in three categories.

The stunt teams on Black Panther were led by stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio and fight coordinator Clayton Barber.

As the calendar inches towards February, the Marvel Studios flick still has two massive awards shows on docket — the Grammy Awards on February 10th and the 91st Academy Awards on February 24th. Black Panther: The Album was nominated for a whopping eight awards while it picked up seven nominations — including Best Picture — at the Oscars.

Black Panther was a tremendous box office success for Marvel Studios, earning an astonishing $1.3 billion the worldwide box office. Over half of its total ($700m) was earned stateside, making it the third-highest-grossing movie to ever appear domestically.

That said, it’s but a matter of time before Marvel Studios pushes a sequel in development, if they haven’t already. At this point, it’s safe to say that Ryan Coogler will be back to write and direct the follow-up. Coogler previously said that it’ll be unique since he’s never directed a sequel before.

“When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” he added. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

Black Panther is now streaming on Netflix and is available for purchase on home media.