Hidden Text on ‘Black Panther’ Suit Translated

One reason fans love films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that each chapter is full of countless details that fans discover only with repeated viewings. A recent example of this is one fan translating Wakandan characters inscribed on Black Panther’s suit to discover that a section of text reportedly reads, “I love you mom.”

With Wakandan not taught in many high schools (yet), a devoted fan used this translation guide to interpret the symbols.

Fans who may not have grabbed a copy of the film are in luck, as Black Panther will be landing on Netflix in September. The ease of accessibility likely means there will be even more details discovered, with fans being able to enjoy the experience over and over again.

It’s hard to overstate the success of the film, which debuted in February and has since become the third highest-grossing film at the domestic box office of all time. Given the ways audiences around the world have connected with the adventure, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the film wasn’t a success. However, Avengers: Infinity War writer Stephen McFeely and co-director Joe Russo noted on that film’s commentary track that they were relying on Black Panther‘s success to make their adventure a hit.

“Listen, a year ahead of time, we had no idea ‘Wakanda Forever’ was going to be amazing,” McFeely admitted during the film’s first journey to the African nation. “We tested this movie a few times, and when we got to this scene, most of the audiences, say in January and early February, went, ‘Oh this is an interesting place, I’ve never been here before.’ After mid-February, once Black Panther had come out, this scene gets a huge cheer. It just rewards you investing in these characters. I shouldn’t have been surprised, but boy, I was really pleased.”

“It was a big conversation early on. I said, ‘We’re going to set a lot of the third act in Wakanda because if you’re going to go anywhere in the world to protect a McGuffin from an evil alien, it’s going to be Wakanda,’” Russo added.

Black Panther is out now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD, while the streaming service will add it to its library on September 4th.

