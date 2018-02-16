Is [Spoiler] Really Dead After ‘Black Panther’?

Black Panther is now in theaters, introducing a slew of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but also killing a few in the process. Still, some may be wondering if one character in particular is truly dead.

Major spoilers for Black Panther follow.

Ahead of Black Panther‘s third act, Erik Killmonger was eager to make his way to Wakanda. Claiming to have a stake on the throne, the character who had been forced to call Oakland home rather than his African nation enlisted the aid of Klaw to get him there.

After turning on Klaw following a rescue mission, Killmonger demanded Klaw take him to Wakanda. Klaw, the only person on the planet who knows where Wakanda is besides the Wakandan natives, refused such a trip and called the people there savages. Killmonger wasn’t up for the argument, so he fired his gun at Klaw, headed over to Wakanda anyway, and delivered the body as a way to introduce himself as an ally to the nation.

While it was implied Killmonger shot Klaw, the shot itself was off-screen. Surely, fans presume he is dead because they saw Klaw’s body. However, there is one bit which might mean Klaw is, in fact, alive, and has now infiltrated Wakanda rather than arriving as a carcass.

Killmonger appeared to need Klaw to get to Wakanda. While Killmonger may have been able to fly the plane given his military background, he appeared desperate for Klaw’s knowledge of the nation’s location. Perhaps, off-screen, Killmonger and Klaw negotiated a deal? After all, this is the same universe where Nick Fury slowed his heart rate enough to fool a monitor into believing him dead, only to reappear later. Klaw’s technological knowledge and skill would not bar him from such a feat.

However, speaking to ComicBook.com, Andy Serkis seemed to believe anyone who believes Klaw is still alive might be wearing their conspiracy theory hats a little too tightly. Be warned: Serkis’ comments include spoilers of his War for the Planet of the Apes and Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

“I’ve had a tough year. I lost Caesar, I lost Snoke, and now I’ve lost Klaw. I am franchise free. I’m gutted, actually. I would’ve loved to go on.”

In the end, Serkis does admit anything is possible. “But, who knows?” he said. “Who knows…”

