Hasbro’s ‘Black Panther’ Vibranium Power FX Mask and Claw Have Arrived

It’s been a wonderful thing to see all of the cool products launching for fans that are excited to see Black Panther when it hits theaters on February 16th. The latest toy comes from Hasbro, who have launched their Marvel Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Mask and Vibranium Power FX Claw with a commercial that you can check out below.

The Marvel Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Mask is available to order on Amazon for $19.99. The features include button-activated pulsating and fixed light effects and a flip-up / flip-down lens to change views.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marvel Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Claw is also available to order on Amazon for $19.99. it features motion-activated slashing sound effects and lights that activate when the wearer drags the claw against a hard surface.

Other notable additions to the Black Panther merch lineup include a collection of Marvel Legends figures featuring Black Panther, Erik Killmonger, Nakia, Black Bolt, Iron Man, and Sub Mariner (collect all the figures to complete the Okoye Build-A-Figure). There’s also a 12-inch Black Panther Legends Series figure that includes over 30 points of articulation, an alternate head, alternate hands, and a spear accessory.

Beyond that, Funko has released a vast collection of Black Panther Pop figures, and there’s a line of awesome Black Panther gear that includes backpacks, purses, jewelry, wallets, socks, hats, and even an LED umbrella. You can shop those items right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.