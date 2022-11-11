Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta Calls Suiting up as Namor for the First Time "Amazing"

On Saturday, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con and confirmed what many had suspected for some time: Tenoch Huerta has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Namor, one of Marvel's oldest and most iconic characters. In the trailer, we get our first look at Huerta's Namor who, even with some updates to his general costume and origin, looks a great deal like the character does in the comics complete with green swim briefs and winged feet and while it was a powerful moment for fans, it was an even bigger one for Huerta.

In an interview with Variety (via Gamesradar) Huerta said that suiting up as Namor for the first time was an amazing experience as well as one that was overwhelming, though it sounds like in a good way.

"It's amazing," Huerta said. "I mean, everybody pretends to be a superhero or to be part of [these] movies and then you are part of it. And then you are the superhero, and then you are wearing the costume. It's your skin, your voice, your brain, your talent, your story. It's overwhelming."

The shift in Namor for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever appears to be inspired by Aztec culture and myth and marks another huge moment of diverse representation in the MCU. It's something that wasn't lost on Huerta.

"It's an honor," Huerta said at Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation. "I come from the hood, and thanks to inclusion, I am here. I wouldn't be here without inclusion. A lot of kids are there in their hood looking at us, dreaming to be here, and they're gonna make it."

"In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11th.