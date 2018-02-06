‘Black Panther’: Wakanda Technology Featurette Released

Marvel Studios has released a new featurette spotlighting the technology of Black Panther‘s nation of Wakanda.

The featurette asks several of the Black Panther cast members what their favorite piece of technology from Wakanda is. For Letitia Wright, its easily the gauntlets that her character, Shuri, built herself using Vibranium.

Chadwick Boseman, who plays Black Panther himself, chooses the Panther Suit. When asked about her favorite Nakia fighting movie, Lupita Nyong’o says it is throwing her ring blade, another uniquely Wakandan device.

Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, is responsible for developing most of Wakanda’s coolest toys. That’s part of the reason why Boseman has said that Shuri is the most important character in Black Panther.

“Her role is the most important,” Boseman said. “In the comic book, T’Challa is a scientist and a king, but my sister is the whiz kid. She is the one with that gift. She’s the Tony Stark of Wakanda. She’s witty, she’s cool, she’s funny. Now, T’Challa is good in science too, but she’s the whiz. That’s the way the story’s been told forever. T’Challa is technologically sound. He’s a scientist as well, but she’s the minister of technology.”

In the Marvel Comics Universe, Shuri eventually becomes Black Panther herself. During an interview with ComicBook.com, Wright considered the possibility of that happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“If that’s meant to happen then why not?” Wright said. “But my thing is: where we meet her now in the Marvel Universe, she’s young, she’s preparing, she’s just into technology, she’s creating, she’s just really fun and really focused on that. So, if that’s meant to happen, then cool, but at the moments, hey, man, Chadwick [Boseman] is killing as Black Panther! I’m happy to help out with the gadgets for now. If that’s meant to be, it’ll be, but he’s amazing as Black Panther.”

