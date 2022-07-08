Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Shares Funny Wakanda Forever Video

✖

Earlier this week, Marvel announced a bunch of release dates for their upcoming slate of movies, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will serve as the follow-up to the massively popular Black Panther. While it's still unclear how Ryan Coogler plans to continue the story after Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, Marvel did confirm back in December that they have no plans to recast the titular role. While the sequel will be missing the beloved Boseman, there are other stars from the first film who will be reprising their roles. One such actor will be Oscar-winner, Lupita Nyong'o, who will be returning as Nakia. This week, Nyong'o took to Twitter to share a hilarious "Wakanda Forever" video.

"WAKANDA FOREVER. #BlackPanther2🎈 #heliumhigh," Nyong'o wrote. You can check out the video in the tweet below:

Recently, Nyong'o talked about the upcoming sequel with Yahoo!. She revealed that Coogler and company have been busy retooling the story after the loss of Boseman.

"People will ask me, 'Are you excited to go back?' Excitement isn't the word. I feel like I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me," Nyong’o shared. "And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there... But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

"And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world," she added. "So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure."

Recently, Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso also confirmed that they will not use CGI to recreate Boseman's likeness.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Alonso shared of Marvel's future Black Panther plans. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to hit theaters on July 8, 2022. You can currently stream the first Black Panther on Disney+.