Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Gets Buffed Up For Filming

Over the years, Michael B. Jordan has made a name for himself both in Hollywood and at his local gym. The actor, who gained international praise for his work in Creed, is a talented lead who has a coveted physique. And, now, it looks like Jordan is beefing up more so than usual to prepare for his work on Marvel’s Black Panther.

Over on Instagram, the actor shared a glistening photo of himself at the gym. “You can only fool reality until the truth comes knocking on your door,” he caption the picture along with the hashtag, “Still Working.” The picture shows the actor’s shirtless profile, and you might get overwhelmed counting Jordan’s chiseled abs.

Of course, Jordan will need to keep his body in peak shape given his involvement with Black Panther. The actor is set to play Killmonger, a villain from the Marvel Universe. The baddie was subjected to all kinds of training that made him into a lethal fighter who can take on Wakanda’s Black Panther. Killmonger’s origin story is closely tied to a familiar villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe known as Ulysses Klaw, so fans are eager to see how Jordan fleshes out his character’s descent into hatred.

Right now, Black Panther is currently filming down in Georgia in Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios. Earlier today, the film’s executive producer shared a photo from the studio that showed off a set chair of Black Panther‘s and gave fans a look at the movie’s new logo. Just across the lot, Marvel Studios also began production on Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Panther has been an important character in the Marvel universe for 50 years. He is the king of the technologically-advanced nation of Wakanda, and Panther has served as a member of the Avengers in addition to his many solo adventures.

The cast features Chadwick Boseman (Captain America: Civil War) as T’Challa/Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan (Fantastic Four) as Erik Killmonger, Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead) as Okoye, Lupita Nyong’o (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Nakia, Angela Bassett (Green Lantern) as Ramonda, T’Challa’s mother, and Forest Whitaker (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Zuri. It also includes Daniel Kaluuya (Black Mirror) as W’Kabi, Winston Duke (Person of Interest) as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba (Captain America: Civil War) as Ayo, Letitia Wright (Doctor Who) as Serita, and Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O.J. Simpson) as N’Jobu.

Black Panther will stalk into theaters on February 16, 2018.