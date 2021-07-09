Black Widow: Nearly 70% Of Viewers Plan To Watch In Theaters According To New Survey

✖

According to a survey by Whip Media, Marvel’s Black Widow is the film that audiences are most likely to watch in the theaters over streaming at home. Based on a survey of 1,904 consumers (balanced to reflect US census population gender and age of 13 to 54), Whip Media claims that 68% of respondents "would prefer to watch" Black Widow in the theater over 32% that would rather watch at home. The good news for all those that took this survey is that they'll have the option to do both, Disney and Marvel Studios previously announced the film will launch in theaters and on premier access on Disney+ on the same date.

The rest of the data from Whip Media indicates that Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is second in line for the film that viewers most want to see in the theater with 64% saying they'd rather watch it on the big screen. This survey was conducted three weeks ago however, just before Disney announced that Shang-Chi would have an exclusive theatrical window of 45 days, so the 46% that would prefer to watch this Marvel movie at home will have to wait at least a month and a half.

Other films in the survey that the majority of respondents would rather see in theaters over at home include F9 at 63% preferring to it theaters, The Suicide Squad with 58% preferring the big screen, and A Quiet Place Part II with 55% eager to see it at the cinema.

Not every film has viewers eager to return to theaters however with some movies having a majority of potential audience members preferring to watch it at home. Family-oriented titles like Space Jam: A New Legacy had 69% of those taking the survey admit that they would rather watch the new film at home with just 31% preferring the theater. Others with that same ratio include two Disney films, Cruella (with 64% preferring to watch it at home and 36% prefer the theater) and Jungle Cruise (61% preferring home viewing and 39% willing to go to the theater)

The good news it that almost all of the films above will have some in-home streaming capability either at the same time they're released in theaters or shortly after. DC's The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max (at no extra charge) on the same day while A Quiet Place Part II will premiere on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical release. Only F9 will be exclusive to theaters upon its debut.