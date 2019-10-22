Scarlett Johansson Says Black Widow Won’t Come Back to Life After Avengers: Endgame

The events of Avengers: Endgame might have put an end to Black Widow’s life, but there’s still more to her story that we haven’t learned. Marvel Studios‘ next major release will explore Natasha Romanoff’s checkered past, jumping back to a time before Thanos snapped his fingers and wiped out half of life across the galaxy. And in doing so, Scarlett Johansson said Black Widow will provide closure for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, much like it did for the actress herself.

While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to discuss her new film Jojo Rabbit, Johansson explained that her character’s death is unlikely to be reversed, but that the film will give fans one last adventure with the SHIELD agent-turned-superhero.

“Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed, cause I was kind of wiped out after that last one [Avengers: Endgame] emotionally and literally,” Johansson explained. “There are very few certain things but definitely, death is pretty certain. But, people definitely don’t believe it and have tried to convince me that my character did not actually die. That maybe, my character existed in an alternate universe. But no, death is a pretty final thing.”

Johansson previously teased that making Marvel movies is “exhausting,” but that she’s proud of the work done on Black Widow.

“I don’t know if I can take it anymore without closure,” she said to Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, its too exhausting. I love it, I’m so proud of what we made. Now, we get to sprinkle the magic all over it.”

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Johansson spoke about the opportunity to make Black Widow, which she also served as executive producer.

“I feel like I’m in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind,” Johansson said earlier this year. “I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff.”

Black Widow premieres in theaters on May 1, 2020.