Black Widow’s David Harbour Points Out He’s the Only One Without an Oscar Nomination

Monday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards. Among 11 nominations for Warner Brothers’ Joker and 10 for Netflix’s The Irishman, both Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh were nominated for their work on Jojo Rabbit (and Marriage Story) and Little Women, respectively. Combined with Rachel Weisz’s win at the Oscars in 2006, that leaves David Harbour as the lone Black Widow lead without an Oscar nomination, something the actor’s totally aware of.

After Pugh took to Instagram to share her joy on being nominated, Harbour was quick to comment on the post, joking that he’s well aware he’s now the only Black Widow castmate without an Oscar nomination. Pugh was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category while Johansson earned nods in both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, the first nominations for both actresses. Weisz’s 2006 win was for Best Supporting Actress in The Constant Gardener.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It should be noted Harbour isn’t entirely without any accolades. He’s won Screen Actor Guild and Critics’ Choice awards for his role as Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things. In Black Widow, Harbour plays a character called Alexei — more commonly known to Marvel Comics fans as Red Guardian, a character the actor calls a failed Captain America.

“I really like that angle on a superhero. All the talk with superheroes can be focused on their invincibility, so where do you find the cracks in that?” he said. “And Red Guardian has tons of cracks all over him. And he’s not the heroic, noble man that you want him to be. He both comically and tragically has a lot of flaws. And I love that about it. And also, he has a lot of strengths.”

Black Widow races into theaters May 1st. Joining Harbour, Johansson, Pugh, and Weisz are OT Fagbenle and Ray Winstone. Cate Shortland directs the movie from a script by Thor: Ragnarok scribe Eric Pearson.

Do you think Harbour’s Red guardian will make it out of Black Widow alive? Why or why not? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!