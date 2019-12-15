Epic Black Widow Fan Poster Combines the Two Worlds of Natasha Romanoff

Throughout the past ten years, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) has emerged as one of the most mysterious members of the Avengers. Despite appearing in every film in the Avengers franchise and then some, fans still have little to no information about the character’s background and how she ended up the character she became to be. That’ll change come next May when the character stars in her first solo flick.

In anticipation of the upcoming blockbuster, fan artist @SpideyVegas has crafted an epic fan poster showing the character’s worlds colliding. Using some imagery from the Avengers and Black Widow, the fan poster shows the movie’s titular character in her iconic black suit look mashed up with her new white suit. See the piece for yourself below.

According to Johansson, the movie’s all about erasing the red in Black Widow’s ledger, making sure she’s “debt-free” heading into Avengers: Infinity War.

“What can I say? Well, I think it’s already out there, it takes place after the Civil War and before the Infinity War,” Johansson confirmed on a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “A lot of people have told me that the film, you know, that the film should have happened before… and they’re wondering if it’s too late for this movie now, but I really could never have made this film ten years ago when we first started our journey with Marvel.”

“My journey with Natasha has informed this film and it’s a character who is a fully recognized woman and I think it has a complexity to it that is just delicious,” she added. “We get to do stuff now that is just good.”

Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020.

