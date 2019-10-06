Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Commemorates End of Production With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Florence Pugh has officially wrapped production on Black Widow and has since taken to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with a heartfelt post. Sharing an image of her hand adorned with various pieces of jewelry — including a ring engraved with “YB” — the new Marvel actor dove into her “unforgettable summer.”

“5 months of high kicks, wicked hair, picking David’s [Harbour] nose, stunning locations and an unbelievable amount of beautiful talented people working tirelessly everyday to make it the very best it can be,” Pugh writes. Shortly after it was posted, Harbour himself commented on the image, joking his nose “has never been so booger free.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “YB” ring is perhaps the most striking piece of the photo, which likely stands for Yelena Belova, the character she’s playing in the film. At Comic-Con this summer, Pugh described her role in the movie as “raw” and “sad.”

“I was excited to see how bold it was and to see how raw it was and to see how sad it was. It was a script that I didn’t expect to be associated with this, and that’s part of why I got so excited,” explained Pugh. “And with Cate Shortland attached and telling the next part of Natasha’s history was only thrilling to be a part of.”

Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Eternals on November 6, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What other MCU movies would you like to see Pugh join after Black Widow? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images