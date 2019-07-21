Black Widow Footage Released at Comic-Con

As was expected by many leading up to San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios might have stolen the show with their massive presentation at Hall H. And even with all of the announcements, nothing gets a crowd riled up like some good, ole’ fashioned footage. Luckily, Marvel prepped something special for their next release, Black Widow.

With Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home now in theaters, we finally got our first look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now that Black Widow has been filming for the last month, fans at San Diego Comic-Con got the first look at what could be Scarlett Johansson’s sendoff from the MCU.

ComicBook’s own Brandon Davis was on hand to see the footage; check out his description of the events below:

“Footage goes back to the Age of Ultron flashbacks. Cut over to scenes from Avengers, Civil War. She narrates and says she got this family because of it. She’s made mistakes. She betrayed Tony by stopping Black Panther. The Marvel Studios logo plays.

BUDAPEST. She goes in a spiral staircase, entering a room with a gun. “I know you know I’m out here,” she said. “Wanna talk like grown ups?” She comes face to face with Pugh’s character and they aim at each other as Pugh backs into a kitchen. They end up in a. fight with their hands, destroying the kitchen. Black Widow tries to hold her down and gag her with a towel but ends up getting tossed over. Cabinets are destroyed. A knife is pulled out. The score is reminscent of the Winter Soldier appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. A magnificent fight follows in the living room as the women end up trying to choke one another out with a curtain. Natasha calls her “sis” and they have a drink. Cut to motorcycle chases. Gun fights. Running through streets. Jumping through windows. “I got red in my ledger. I’d like to wipe it out.” Taskmaster, complete with a logo on a shield and mask takes shots from her and blocks them. The two fight on a bridge at night after a logo plays — they move very similarly.”

Fans have been curious about the Black Widow movie ever since the production details started becoming public, despite Marvel Studios refusing to comment on the film publicly. ComicBook’s own Brandon Davis attempted to get Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to reveal details about Black Widow last month, but he was very cagey about what the film is.

“You sort of look at those pictures and can guess,” Feige said. “But what it is, and where it is, and how it is, goes in that post-Far From Home release territory.” In fact, Feige is sticking to his guns and dodging revealing anything other than an Avengers: Endgame re-release until after the Infinity Saga truly comes to an end. “We’re still, as I’ve said for the better part of a year or two, we’re waiting for Endgame and Far From Home to come out before we talk about what’s next, officially. We’re almost there.”

In fact, one of the only people to actually speak publicly on the new Black Widow movie is actor David Harbour, who took time to praise director Cate Shortland during an interview with ComicBook’s Adam Barnhardt.

“This woman, Cate Shortland, who is directing this movie is one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with,” Harbour tells ComicBook.com “She’s so, so smart, and makes such beautiful indie movies. The fact that you’d put someone like that at the helm of one of these huge action movies — and she pays such attention to the story and such attention to character — speaks volumes.”

We’ll learn more about Black Widow in the coming months as we get closer to its release date.