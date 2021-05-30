Loki Collection of Marvel Movies Launches on Disney+

✖

A collection of Marvel movies featuring Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief is available on Disney+ ahead of the series premiere of the Marvel Studios original series Loki. Assembling all six of the trickster's film appearances across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Loki collection on Disney+ includes his first appearance in 2011's Thor; his return as the commander of a Chitauri invasion in 2012's The Avengers; Loki usurping the throne of Asgard in 2013's Thor: The Dark World; the reunion and alliance with his adopted brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok; Loki's noble end at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War; and Loki's escape from 2012 New York in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Picking up immediately after he escapes with a stolen Tesseract in Endgame, the variant Loki is pursued through time and space by Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the Time Variance Authority: a bureaucratic organization threatening to delete him from reality unless he helps catch an even greater threat.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him," Hiddleston previously told MTV about his decade-long tenure as the shifty shapeshifter. "And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it. You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known."

"I wish I could tell you what happens," Hiddleston teased of the Michael Waldron-headed series directed by Kate Herron, "but I can't."

Loki premieres Wednesday, June 9, on Disney+.