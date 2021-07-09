Black Widow: Marvel Fans Get Hyped Over New Trailer

Today, Marvel Studios released the new trailer for Black Widow, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which will now debut in theaters and on Disney+ in July. The trailer has Marvel fans, who will have been waiting for a new Marvel Studios movie for two years by the time Black Widow releases, more than excited. Those fans are taking to Twitter to express that excitement. There's the palpable sense that this is the beginning of a long string of Marvel teases and debuts as Spider-Man: No Way Home's release draws nearer, and the Disney+ shows keep chugging along. Take a look at what the fans are saying below.

According to the synopsis, "In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Cate Shortland directs Black Widow from a screenplay written by Eric Pearson based on Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson's story. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, reprising Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments section. Black Widow releases in theaters and on Disney+ premier access on July 9th.