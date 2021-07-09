Black Widow: Taskmaster Actor Olga Kurylenko Is Open to an MCU Return

✖

Black Widow was finally released this month and followed Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) immediately after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were treated to more Nat backstory than ever before and finally got an answer to the "Dreykov's daughter" mystery which Loki (Tom Hiddleston) teased way back in The Avengers. Warning: Black Widow Spoiler Ahead! It's revealed towards the end of the film that Taskmaster is Dreykov's daughter and not Tony Masters from the comics. The role was played by Olga Kurylenko who is best known for portraying Camille in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace. Kurylenko recently spoke to Games Radar and discussed her future within the MCU.

"I don't know, that's a question to Marvel. They have to decide," Kurylenko replied when asked if she'd be returning as Taskmaster. "Of course I would, of course," she added about returning.

Kurylenko also recently spoke with ComicBook.com and talked about her character's future possibilities.

"That's what's so exciting about her. There are so many directions she could go. She could go so many different ways. And because there's a battle in her between the good and the evil, and she has both and she is both, obviously she has the skills, but in the end, as you say, that spell is off her and she's not under control anymore. So there is this potential freedom and it could go that way. Who knows? The thing is, it's exciting. It could be anything. There's a lot to explore. But the skills are indeed incredible and, yeah, the character could, I mean, do a lot," Kurylenko shared.

During the chat, she also talked about the challenges of the Taskmaster costume.

"It took a while and I needed more than one person helping me. So there's no way you can get dressed by yourself. So, yeah, it's a whole big deal. And of course, the makeup also. The first hours in the makeup chair were long because it takes a long time to do all of that without giving out the... without spoilers, I'm not going to say, but the whole thing is a lot of work, and that's what's so exciting. Because in the end, the ending look is really cool. I've never played a character, I mean, that cool, that complex. So it's just very, very exciting," Kurylenko shared.

Black Widow is now in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.