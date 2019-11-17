Black Widow: President of All Marvel Fans Demands Trailer

Black Widow is steadily approaching and fans are awaiting some closure after Black Widow‘s untimely demise in Avengers: Endgame. Now, some fans are uniting under the banner of The President of All Marvel Fans. Kirk Deveyck and his friend are just raging in a hallway about the fact that Marvel hasn’t released a trailer yet. The pair makes light of the fact that the company showed off some snippets at D23, but nothing has materialized for the larger masses yet. They even spend time lamenting that both Iron Man and Black Widow are gone with that heart-wrenching footage from Avengers: Endgame. Chances are, audiences will get their trailer at some point in the near future. It feels like Disney might be saving it for a big moment of some kind, so fingers crossed. If anyone has earned that time off, its been Scarlett Johansson. She told Jimmy Fallon about how tough the process could be sometimes.

“Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed, cause I was kind of wiped out after that last one [Avengers: Endgame] emotionally and literally,” Johansson detailed. “There are very few certain things but definitely, death is pretty certain. But, people definitely don’t believe it and have tried to convince me that my character did not actually die. That maybe, my character existed in an alternate universe. But no, death is a pretty final thing.”

There have been times in the past that the Black Widow star has teased the fact that making Marvel movies can be “exhausting.” But, Johansson is proud of the work she’s completed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I don’t know if I can take it anymore without closure,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, its too exhausting. I love it, I’m so proud of what we made. Now, we get to sprinkle the magic all over it.”

Johansson spoke about the opportunity to have a hand in producing Black Widow this year with the Hollywood Reporter.

“I feel like I’m in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind,” Johansson said during that interview. “I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff.”