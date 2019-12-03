Black Widow Fans Can’t Get Enough of David Harbour’s Red Guardian

Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the first trailer for Black Widow and with it, the first look at many new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Taskmaster. It also included the brilliant first look at David Harbour‘s Red Guardian and fans can’t get enough. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Harbour’s new superhero role!

“That’s one of the things I really like about this character,” Harbour previously told us of his character. “There’s an openness to interpretation. The one thing we do is know is that he’s the counterpart to Captain America on the Russian Soviet side, but that way we have a lot of play with who he is and we are playing with him.”

He added, “Initially when I heard the pitch she [director Cate Shortland] was like ‘He’s this and he’s this.’ And I was like ‘Yeah, I got it.’…he spins and he twists and he turns in ways that make sense and in ways I don’t expect characters to go there. I expect characters to be a color or a flavor and we get to know them and this guy is really rich.”

Black Widow arrives in theaters on May 1, 2020. What do you think of the Red Guardian look? Head to the comments section to let us know your thoughts.

