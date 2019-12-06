Black Widow Fan Spots Potential Ursa Major Easter Egg in Trailer

By now, the first trailer for Black Widow has now been out for three days and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had all the time in the world to pore over it frame by frame, allowing one eagle-eyed Marvel fan to notice a potential Ursa Major Easter egg in a quick blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. There’s a moment in the trailer where one Widow-esque character — appearing to be Rachel Weisz’s mysterious Melina — can be seen addressing a suited man in a headquarters of sorts. In the foreground of the scene, you can see a bear statue on the desk. Sure, it could just be a bear statue — but given the nature of the movie and it’s international sets, it is a moment that should make you scratch your head.

A brown bear figure on a desk can be spotted in a scene during the new #BlackWidow trailer, which is an apparent reference to the Russian anthropomorphic bear Ursa Major from the comics! pic.twitter.com/KOeC6nCYWt — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) December 4, 2019

For the uninitiated, Ursa Major — real name Mikhail Uriokovitch Ursus — is a Russian shape-shifting mutant that’s part of the Winter Guard, Russia’s answer to The Avengers. The character, who first appeared in Incredible Hulk #258 (1981), takes the form of a bear — you know, like the constellation of the same name. Other characters included in the Winter Guard include Red Guardian (David Harbour’s character), Darkstar, Crimson Dynamo, and Vanguard amongst others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It a character such as Ursa Major was to be included in the movie, it likely would have been one of the major Comic-Con announcements but then, we are talking about Marvel Studios after all and there’s nothing stopping them from teasing an appearance in a future Widow-centric movie or spinoff.

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What other Winter Guard characters would you like to see in live-action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!