Black Widow Trailer Gets Redone in Wonder Woman 1984 Style

Over the weekend, the explosive Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was unveiled at CCXP19. Fans haven’t been able to get enough of the teaser with epic 80s tones throughout and in the case of one eager fan, has started crossing it over with other popular trailers. Courtesy of Youtuber GUNPLA Leslie, fans can now watch the Black Widow trailer with the epic 80s track and vibes. You can see the video for yourself above.

We’ve yet to see what exactly Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) will encounter in her first solo movie, though Black Widow star David Harbour previously revealed it’d be all about erasing the red she has in her ledger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” Harbour said of the movie earlier this year. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame, so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Black Widow is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2020 while Wonder Woman 1984 bows June 5, 2020.

Other upcoming MCU projects The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+’s She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel don’t have release dates, nor does the cinematic reboot of Blade.