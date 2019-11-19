Black Widow’s Florence Pugh Calls Movie “Very Raw and Very Painful”

The next movie on deck for Marvel Studios is Black Widow, the Scarlett Johansson-starring spy thriller. The film, which is set to take place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, also stars Hollywood favorites like Florence Pugh (Midsommar) and David Harbour (Stranger Things). Recently, Pugh took part in Variety’s Actors on Actors series and was asked to share some details about the upcoming blockbuster. The actor was surprisingly candid on the topic given Marvel’s past top-secret ways, calling the movie “raw,” “painful,” and “beautiful.”

“I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart,” Pugh tells Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein. “And I know lots of people will be emotional about her because her character had such a hard ending [in “Infinity War”], but it was special learning from her, and she’s been doing this for like 10 years in those films. For this to be her film was special. And I got to be there and see how she does stunts and lives it, and it’s so her.”

She adds, “The fact that I got to do one of those films with a lead actress and the most beautiful and warm director, Kate Shortland, was a very, very unique and special experience. I don’t know what the other films are like and working on them, but I remember being on set many times and thinking, ‘I know this isn’t like this, I know this is unique and I have to take it all in.’”

That’s not the first comment fans have heard regarding the movie. During Comic-Con, Harbour revealed MCU fans would find out the reasons why Johansson’s titular character made the decisions she did in Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow opens May 1, 2020.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

